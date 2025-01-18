Huge Verstappen statement made as Red Bull star’s release CONFIRMED - GPFans F1 Recap
A major update has emerged on Red Bull star and four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen after being linked with a shock move away from the team.
Official Perez release announced following Red Bull axe
An official Sergio Perez release has been confirmed following the Mexican's Red Bull axe.
Williams announce early release ahead of 2025 season
Williams have made a major announcement very early on in 2025.
F1 champion exposes Verstappen LOOPHOLE in FIA regulations
A former F1 champion has claimed that Max Verstappen has exposed a major loophole in the sport's rules.
Red Bull car sparks DISAPPOINTMENT as official reveal made
The release of a new Red Bull F1 car has been met with an underwhelming response.
