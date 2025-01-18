Axed F1 star pictured sporting NEW team gear

close global

An axed star has been pictured with new team gear during the Formula 1 off-season.

With several drivers having been out of contract at the end of 2024, last season was always bound to be a busy one in terms of driver transfers and that proved to be the case.

This was accelerated early in the year, however, following Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster announcement that he would be joining Ferrari in 2025.

As a result of 2024's 'silly season', just half of the grid will remain where they started last season, with a huge number of moves made.

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari kicked off F1 2024's silly season
The F1 2025 grid is set to look very different

Valtteri Bottas sporting new team gear

One team set for an all-new lineup in 2025 is Kick Sauber, having parted ways with both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu ahead of the new campaign and their eventual transition to Audi in 2026.

As a result, Bottas has returned to Mercedes in a reserve driver role, but ahead of the new season, he has been making the most of his time off.

The Finn recently participated in the Australian National Championships Gran Fondo, finishing 19th out of hundreds of riders and now, he has been pictured sporting new team gear.

In a story posted on his Instagram page, Bottas can be seen proudly displaying the jersey of Adelaide United whilst attending one of their matches.

The jersey has been personalised for the Finn, however, sporting 'Bottas' on the back, along with his race number '77'.

Adelaide United might want Bottas at their games more often, too, with the Finn proving a lucky charm as they ran out 3-2 winners over Melbourne Victory to send themselves top of the table.

