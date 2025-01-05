Crucial Hamilton Ferrari revelation emerges as star REMAINS at Mercedes

A huge reveal has been made regarding Lewis Hamilton and his stunning move to Ferrari.

With 2025 now upon us, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion's blockbuster switch to the Italian team is official, with fans across the globe eagerly anticipating Hamilton's debut run out in a red car.

Officially, that is set to come in Bahrain testing in February, however, Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur has confirmed that weather permitting, the first time Hamilton will drive a Ferrari F1 car will be in January.

Hamilton is set to drive old machinery as part of a testing of previous cars (TPC) programme.

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut is highly anticipated

Lewis Hamilton has said goodbye to Mercedes after 12 seasons

Who will be Hamilton's race engineer at Ferrari?

Now, ahead of that debut, Hamilton's Ferrari race engineer has been revealed by the Italian media.

During his time at Mercedes, we have seen what a crucial relationship Hamilton has had with Peter Bonnington, however, the Mercedes man decided earlier this season that he would stay with the Silver Arrows rather than also make the switch to Ferrari.

With that the case, La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that it will be Riccardo Adami who will be Hamilton's new right-hand man on the pit wall.

Peter Bonnington will no longer be Lewis Hamilton's race engineer

Adami has previously been the race engineer for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari and indeed four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Interestingly, the Italian report also claims that outside of Ferrari staff, Hamilton is set to bring with him a number of professionals who have worked with him behind the scenes in recent years.

These people are reportedly set to work on projects parallel with his F1 career and include his manager Marc Hynes.

