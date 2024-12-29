close global

F1 legend gives Ricciardo update as sacked star reveals new drive - GPFans Recap

A statement has been issued over Daniel Ricciardo following his fiery clash with Jacques Villeneuve over his Formula 1 axe.

Axed F1 star reveals NEW drive in stunning post-season update

An axed Formula 1 star has revealed their new drive in a stunning post-season update via social media.

Hamilton delivers heartwarming Mercedes tribute to racing legend

Lewis Hamilton has delivered a heartwarming Mercedes tribute to a racing legend and three-time Formula 1 world champion Niki Lauda.

Kelly Piquet shows off baby bump in Verstappen holiday snaps

Max Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet have celebrated the festive season with a lavish break.

F1 boss issues driver contract UPDATE following 2025 snub

A Formula 1 team principal has issued an update over the future of one of the stars on the 2024 grid.

GPFans Recap

F1 legend gives Ricciardo update as sacked star reveals new drive - GPFans Recap

  • 55 minutes ago
F1 Social

Kelly Piquet shows off baby bump in Verstappen holiday snaps

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Ricciardo statement issued after FIERY clash over F1 exit

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Major Hamilton Ferrari change revealed as contract clause announced

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull

Verstappen issues DAMNING statement on Red Bull F1 future

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes tease F1 update in cryptic announcement

  • Yesterday 19:56
