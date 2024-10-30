F1 team announce NEW driver signing for 2025

An F1 team have announced a new driver signing for 2025 in an official statement.

Next year's F1 grid is one seat away from being complete, with Sauber yet to announce who will drive alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton DELIGHTED as Verstappen set for Brazilian Grand Prix PENALTY

READ MORE: Perez Red Bull AXE hands Ricciardo huge chance

Franco Colapinto is one driver who has been tipped to join the team, with the Argentinian star forced to make way for Carlos Sainz who will race with Williams next season.

However, the team have also revealed their interest in signing Mick Schumacher, which would ensure an all German lineup for when Audi take over the team in 2026.

Will Franco Colapinto join Audi in 2025?

Will Mick Schumacher return to F1 at Audi?

Alpine announce new driver signing

The F1 grid will see major changes within various teams in 2025, including Alpine who will say goodbye to Esteban Ocon after he revealed he would be moving to Haas for next season.

Jack Doohan will take his place alongside Pierre Gasly, as they look to improve their performances after a woeful 2024 season.

Alpine have also announced an additional new driver signing within their young driver programme, after Nicola Lacorte has signed with Formula 3 team DAMS Racing for the 2025 season.

The 17-year-old is a race winner in the Italian F4 Championship and has been a part of the Alpine Academy since 2023.

He will compete alongside Matias Zagazeta, with the final spot at the team yet to be filled with F3 teams competing with three entries.

READ MORE: Hamilton DELIGHTED as Mercedes unveil new car

Making the step up 📈



For 2025, Nicola Lacorte will be racing with DAMS in @Formula3 🙌 @damsracing @AlpineRacing pic.twitter.com/rNHiGiLPZk — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) October 29, 2024

“I’m delighted to sign for DAMS Lucas Oil for next season, considering their great history in Formula 2,” he said.

“I’ve learnt a lot from my experiences of 30 car grids in FRECA this year, which will be important with a similar size field in F3.

“My goal for the campaign is to maximise my performance and look to score points whenever possible.”

READ MORE: Horner under internal pressure over CONTROVERSIAL promotion

Related