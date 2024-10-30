F1 team announce NEW driver signing for 2025
F1 team announce NEW driver signing for 2025
An F1 team have announced a new driver signing for 2025 in an official statement.
Next year's F1 grid is one seat away from being complete, with Sauber yet to announce who will drive alongside Nico Hulkenberg.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton DELIGHTED as Verstappen set for Brazilian Grand Prix PENALTY
READ MORE: Perez Red Bull AXE hands Ricciardo huge chance
Franco Colapinto is one driver who has been tipped to join the team, with the Argentinian star forced to make way for Carlos Sainz who will race with Williams next season.
However, the team have also revealed their interest in signing Mick Schumacher, which would ensure an all German lineup for when Audi take over the team in 2026.
Alpine announce new driver signing
The F1 grid will see major changes within various teams in 2025, including Alpine who will say goodbye to Esteban Ocon after he revealed he would be moving to Haas for next season.
Jack Doohan will take his place alongside Pierre Gasly, as they look to improve their performances after a woeful 2024 season.
Alpine have also announced an additional new driver signing within their young driver programme, after Nicola Lacorte has signed with Formula 3 team DAMS Racing for the 2025 season.
The 17-year-old is a race winner in the Italian F4 Championship and has been a part of the Alpine Academy since 2023.
He will compete alongside Matias Zagazeta, with the final spot at the team yet to be filled with F3 teams competing with three entries.
READ MORE: Hamilton DELIGHTED as Mercedes unveil new car
Making the step up 📈— BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) October 29, 2024
For 2025, Nicola Lacorte will be racing with DAMS in @Formula3 🙌 @damsracing @AlpineRacing pic.twitter.com/rNHiGiLPZk
“I’m delighted to sign for DAMS Lucas Oil for next season, considering their great history in Formula 2,” he said.
“I’ve learnt a lot from my experiences of 30 car grids in FRECA this year, which will be important with a similar size field in F3.
“My goal for the campaign is to maximise my performance and look to score points whenever possible.”
READ MORE: Horner under internal pressure over CONTROVERSIAL promotion
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull star APOLOGISES for Mexican GP horror show
- 48 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton DELIGHTED as Verstappen set for Brazilian Grand Prix PENALTY
- 1 hour ago
McLaren F1 star accuses Red Bull chief of LIES
- 1 hour ago
F1 team announce NEW driver signing for 2025
- 2 hours ago
F1 star drops huge 2025 hint after Red Bull 'OFFER'
- 3 hours ago
Horner announces Red Bull PROTEST plan after Verstappen FIA punishments
- Today 08:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec