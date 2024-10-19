Verstappen frustrated as Norris makes INCREDIBLE start

EARLY REPORT: Max Verstappen was left frustrated as his championship rival Lando Norris made an excellent start from fourth during the US Grand Prix Sprint Race.

The Brit was left unhappy after sprint qualifying on Friday, as he failed to produce a lap quick enough to contest the Red Bull star.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA confirm official BREACH as Red Bull 'cheating' verdict issued

READ MORE: FIA slam F1 star with shocking 60-PLACE penalty at US Grand Prix

Verstappen maintained his lead from pole position, as George Russell attempted to overtake the champion on the opening lap.

However, this left the Mercedes vulnerable to Norris, who quickly cleared his compatriot as he hunted his championship rival.

Max Verstappen held the lead early on at COTA

Can Lando Norris beat Max Verstappen at COTA?

The pair soon edged ahead of the rest of the field as the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc battled behind for P4.

However, Norris soon dropped out of DRS range behind Verstappen, who demonstrated his form of old as he extended his lead.

The McLaren star suddenly found himself prey to Russell, who prepared to overtake Norris and recover second place.

Thankfully for Norris he managed to hold off the Mercedes and keep himself within touching distance of Verstappen.

Meanwhile further down the field, Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri battled his way from the back of the grid into P13, following a disappointing SQ1 exit on Friday.

Sergio Perez managed to haul his Red Bull into the top ten, however could not get past the Haas and VCARB who held the advantage in front of him and was kept outside of the points.

READ MORE: Horner DESPERATE in Perez replacement search

Related