Hamilton sends powerful message with Pride-themed helmet
Hamilton sends powerful message with Pride-themed helmet
Lewis Hamilton has brought back a special helmet design with a powerful message at the Spanish Grand Prix.
The 39-year-old had endured a difficult start to the 2024 season as he again struggled with his Mercedes machinery and has been outperformed by team-mate George Russell.
F1 Headlines: Verstappen at F1 penalty risk as Mercedes boss Wolff fumes with 'lunatics' claim
READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Brit beats Verstappen to clinch DRAMATIC pole
Following their upgrades to the front wing in Montreal, the Silver Arrows recorded their best result of the season, with Hamilton finishing in fourth while Russell achieved the team’s first podium of the season in third, having taken pole the day before.
The seven-time world champion will leave Mercedes at the end of the season and make his sensational move to Ferrari in 2025 on a multi-year deal.
READ MORE: Grand Prix legend completes STUNNING track return at Silverstone
Hamilton sports rainbow helmet in Barcelona
In Barcelona, Mercedes continued their momentum from Canada and displayed solid pace, with Hamilton topping the time sheets in FP2.
The Brit lined his car up third for the race, coming within three tenths of pole sitter Lando Norris, with Russell fourth, making only the second time this season that Hamilton has outqualified his team-mate.
And for the weekend in Spain, the 39-year-old has brought back his rainbow helmet design in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
With June being pride month, Hamilton is sporting the traditional six-striped Pride flag colours on the top of his helmet, with the slogan ‘Love is Love’ overlaid.
This is not the first time that the Brit has brought out the statement rainbow look to the track, as he has been spreading the message since November 2021 when he sported the design at the first Qatar Grand Prix, with the phrase ‘We Stand Together’ written on his helmet.
Winning that race in Losail, Hamilton subsequently kept the design for the following races in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, as well as in Bahrain early last season.
READ MORE: Hamilton HITS BACK over Mercedes 'sabotage' allegations
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Wolff UNIMPRESSED with Hamilton performance as F1 star DROPPED - GPFans F1 Recap
- 41 minutes ago
Hamilton sends powerful message with Pride-themed helmet
- 1 hour ago
Norris reveals how McLaren FIRE affected Spanish GP weekend
- 2 hours ago
'Pointless' Sergio Perez RIDICULED and compared to UK TV host
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari star criticises TEAM-MATE after Spanish GP squabble
- 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix times - Hamilton ends drought with SENSATIONAL Spanish GP result
- Yesterday 16:34
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul