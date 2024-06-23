Hamilton sends powerful message with Pride-themed helmet

Lewis Hamilton has brought back a special helmet design with a powerful message at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The 39-year-old had endured a difficult start to the 2024 season as he again struggled with his Mercedes machinery and has been outperformed by team-mate George Russell.

Following their upgrades to the front wing in Montreal, the Silver Arrows recorded their best result of the season, with Hamilton finishing in fourth while Russell achieved the team’s first podium of the season in third, having taken pole the day before.

The seven-time world champion will leave Mercedes at the end of the season and make his sensational move to Ferrari in 2025 on a multi-year deal.

Lewis Hamilton put his W15 third for the Spanish Grand Prix

Mercedes have closed the gap to Red Bull with their recent upgrades

Hamilton sports rainbow helmet in Barcelona

In Barcelona, Mercedes continued their momentum from Canada and displayed solid pace, with Hamilton topping the time sheets in FP2.

The Brit lined his car up third for the race, coming within three tenths of pole sitter Lando Norris, with Russell fourth, making only the second time this season that Hamilton has outqualified his team-mate.

And for the weekend in Spain, the 39-year-old has brought back his rainbow helmet design in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

With June being pride month, Hamilton is sporting the traditional six-striped Pride flag colours on the top of his helmet, with the slogan ‘Love is Love’ overlaid.

This is not the first time that the Brit has brought out the statement rainbow look to the track, as he has been spreading the message since November 2021 when he sported the design at the first Qatar Grand Prix, with the phrase ‘We Stand Together’ written on his helmet.

Winning that race in Losail, Hamilton subsequently kept the design for the following races in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, as well as in Bahrain early last season.

