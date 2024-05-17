Ricciardo identifies what his F1 team MUST do to improve
Daniel Ricciardo has identified a key area that his F1 team must improve to progress this season.
The Australian has struggled so far in 2024, failing to match the pace of his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, and has been involved in various collisions.
Ricciardo exited the Japanese Grand Prix on the first lap following an incident with Alex Albon.
He was also involved in a dramatic collision with Lance Stroll in China resulting in a three-place grid penalty that carried over to Miami.
Can Ricciardo improve his form?
Whilst Ricciardo achieved a season best P4 in the Miami sprint, he failed to get out of Q1 during Miami qualifying and started the grand prix last.
Alternatively, Tsunoda has achieved multiple top ten finishes this season, and continues to bring in a decent haul of points for RB.
The gulf in performance has added fuel to the rumours that Ricciardo will be replaced with reserve driver Liam Lawson.
However, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has dismissed these claims, defending Ricciardo against critics.
In a recent interview with RACER Ricciardo established the key to achieving better results for RB.
“It’s not the same when we’re in traffic. I was able to use the pace and have a clear track and use the downforce and the grip of the car, but in battles and with dirty air we struggle,” he said.
“It just goes back to qualifying - it’s so important. I was upset with the grip I had on that set of tires , but I’ll always look at myself as well and I could have still done a little bit better here and there, so I still hold myself accountable for the sessions like that.
“We know we’re quick, but we’re not quick enough to start at the back and chop through the field. We’re simply not, so we need to qualify better.”
