close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Sky pundit tips Norris for STUNNING championship win

Sky pundit tips Norris for STUNNING championship win

Sky pundit tips Norris for STUNNING championship win

Sky pundit tips Norris for STUNNING championship win

A Sky Sports pundit has tipped Lando Norris for a championship win after his maiden F1 victory.

The British driver’s elusive first win finally arrived after a chaotic Miami Grand Prix.

READ MORE: F1 2024 Miami Grand Prix results: Norris STUNS Verstappen for historic victory

A collision between Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen brought out a safety car, with McLaren capitlising on it by pitting Norris, where he emerged ahead of Max Verstappen.

Norris not only held off Verstappen for the final part of the race, but managed to create a 7.6 second gap to the Dutch driver by the end.

Sergio Perez nearly collides into Max Verstappen during the opening stages of the Miami GP
Lando Norris celebrates his maiden Grand Prix victory

Can Norris compete for a world title?

McLaren have made significant improvements since the Miami GP last year, where Norris finished just 17th.

Following development changes, McLaren have emerged ahead of Mercedes as one of the top teams on the grid.

The team also brought new upgrades to Norris’ car in Miami including a new front wing and a sidepod inlet.

Speaking after the race, team principal Andrea Stella seemed surprised that the upgrades had enhanced the speed of the car compared to Red Bull.

“We knew that the car was quick, [although] it's a bit of a surprise. But we take it positively and we take it for the future as well,” he said.

Whilst a world title bid is an unlikely prospect for the team this year, Norris’ performance bodes well for the future.

Speaking after the race Sky Sports pundit Danica Patrick appeared confident that Norris will win a championship.

READ MORE: Big SMASH hands huge advantage to Verstappen F1 rivals

Could Lando Norris become a F1 world champion in the future?

"So much talent. He has a personality of a champion. He has confidence. He's fast, he's funny,” Patrick said.

"You just get a feeling that some day he will win a championship. I'm sure it will feel so sweet after the lows and highs of the last couple races.

"It's been up and down, so to see him put it together, and that smile on his face, he's going to be famous in McLaren for a long time."

READ MORE: Verstappen MISTAKE triggers Miami safety car drama

Related

Mercedes Max Verstappen McLaren Sergio Perez Lando Norris Miami Grand Prix
F1 drivers' penalty points: F1 star on brink of being BANNED
Miami Grand Prix

F1 drivers' penalty points: F1 star on brink of being BANNED

  • 2 hours ago
Wholesome Hamilton leads top reactions to maiden Norris win
Miami Grand Prix

Wholesome Hamilton leads top reactions to maiden Norris win

  • Today 10:57

Latest News

F1 Social

Russell makes HILARIOUS qualifying admission to pop icon in 'f***** up' lap

  • 19 minutes ago
Miami Grand Prix

Sky pundit tips Norris for STUNNING championship win

  • 1 hour ago
Miami Grand Prix

F1 drivers' penalty points: F1 star on brink of being BANNED

  • 2 hours ago
Lando Norris

Lando Norris: 10 things you may not know about the F1 race winner

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Brundle reveals SHOCK Red Bull exit secret about close pal Newey

  • Today 11:57
Miami Grand Prix

Wholesome Hamilton leads top reactions to maiden Norris win

  • Today 10:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x