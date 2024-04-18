Verstappen prepared for 'ultimate test' as F1 star tipped to 'move aside' for REPLACEMENT - GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen was handed his first drive in Formula 1 at Suzuka in 2014 – and Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that the team used that session as an ‘ultimate test.’
EXCLUSIVE: Aston Martin star could ‘move aside’ for potential replacement claims F1 legend
Aston Martin recently announced one half of their 2025 driver line-up, with Fernando Alonso extending his contract until 2026.
Schumacher fires scary message at F1 team boss as worst fears CONFIRMED
Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher didn't hold back on his criticism of a team boss after a disappointing start to the 2024 season.
Brundle issues WARNING to 'under pressure' Ferrari star
Martin Brundle has warned a Ferrari star to keep their options open, as 'pressure' mounts ahead of a crucial few months.
EXCLUSIVE: F1 winner hints at KEY reason for Ricciardo ‘struggle’
Daniel Ricciardo’s recent dip in form has left team bosses puzzled, but could there be a specific reason for his struggles?
