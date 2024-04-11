Hamilton 'PRAYING' for F1 rival after serious operation as driver urged to make way for Bearman - GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton is praying for the recovery of a former Formula 1 rival and team-mate after urgent heart surgery.
Schumacher urges F1 star to make way for Bearman in 2025
Ralf Schumacher has advised a Formula 1 driver to step aside for young star Oliver Bearman as he searches for his first foray onto the grid in 2025.
Aston Martin 'factions' keen on SHOCK Alonso F1 exit
Fernando Alonso could leave Aston Martin following claims that factions within the team want to replace him for 2025.
Verstappen admits feeling the LOVE from Mercedes amid future speculation
Max Verstappen has joked that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is saying 'very nice things' about him as rumours fly that Wolff would like the Dutchman to switch teams next season.
EXCLUSIVE: Ferrari offered 10-year contract to champion driver
The pathway to Formula 1 is riddled with challenges and decisions that can significantly impact a young driver's career, including temptation from the top.
Latest News
- 32 minutes ago
