Stuart Hodge

Tuesday 21 February 2023 19:00

Many F1 fans will go into the upcoming 2023 season with dreams of a three-way battle for the championship, but Sky F1 reporter Ted Kravitz fears those hopes could be dashed.

Expected improvement by Mercedes and Ferrari, and that budget cap penalty for Red Bull, have hopes high in some quarters that the all-conquering champions of 2022 could face a title challenge over the coming months.

Kravitz though, veteran paddock reporter of 'Ted's Notebook' fame, provided three reasons why Christian Horner, Max Verstappen and co are likely to taste more glory in 2023.

Why Red Bull will dominate again in 2023 - Kravitz

Speaking to colleague Craig Slater, he explained: "Red Bull will start with the lightweight chassis that they introduced and designed and made we think but never raced towards the end of the year.

"They will start that as a base, they will have developed that so it will be under weight, and they can ballast it up to meet the weight limit. Benefit one."

While the reduction in aero testing Red Bull will face as a result of that budget cap contravention will hurt eventually, Kravitz says not soon enough to really hurt their 2023 title bid.

"Benefit two, they will have done all the aerodynamic work and design before the restrictions they had on their accepted breach agreement of the cost cap restrictions came in - their penalty for that," he reasoned.

Newey and Horner - the Red Bull brains trust.

"So they’ve done all the work before that even comes in. Towards the end of this year and next year it will start to bite."

So that is two reasons, and both of them all about the car. The third is all about the man who drives it.

"Number three, they have the best driver on the grid in terms of form at the moment, even considering Lewis Hamilton.

"Lewis’ form, we haven’t seen the championship form of Lewis yet because he hasn’t been in a championship since the end of 2021, which we know what happened then.

"Max Verstappen is bang in form, and I think that is the third part of their secret weapon which should make them nigh on unbeatable."

Max Verstappen is THE driver in form.

We will get a first chance to see the RB19 in action for real when three days of pre-season testing get under way in Bahrain on Thursday.

