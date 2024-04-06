F1 2024 Japanese Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Here's a look at the starting grid for the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix.

Saturday's qualifying session saw Max Verstappen put on a dominant display, securing pole position with a lap time of 1:28.197. The Dutchman will be looking to convert his pace advantage into a race win to bounce back from his Melbourne disappointment.

His Red Bull team-mate, Sergio Perez, was right behind him, ensuring a dominant front-row lockout for the Milton Keynes outfit.

Lando Norris also put on a strong show with a third-place finish, while Oscar Piastri secured sixth place on the grid.

Starting in fourth will be Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, while Fernando Alonso propelled his Aston Martin into a respectable fifth.

For Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell only managed to secure seventh and ninth positions respectively.

Separating the Silver Arrows duo was Charles Leclerc, leaving them with a mountain to climb if they wanted to challenge the frontrunners in tomorrow's race.

F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2024 starting grid

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:28.197s

2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.066sec

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.292sec

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.485sec

5. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.489sec

6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.563sec

7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.569sec

8. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.589sec

9. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.811sec

10. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.216sec

11. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

12. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

14. Alex Albon [Williams]

15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

16. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

18. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

19. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]



When is the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix?

Lights out in Japan will be at 2pm local time on Sunday, April 7. This translates to 6am in the UK, 7am CEST, 1am EDT, and 12am CDT, as well as 10pm PDT on Saturday, April 6.

