close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen and Hamilton 'mind games' revealed as FIA penalty sees F1 star deliver fresh swipe - GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen and Hamilton 'mind games' revealed as FIA penalty sees F1 star deliver fresh swipe - GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen and Hamilton 'mind games' revealed as FIA penalty sees F1 star deliver fresh swipe - GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen and Hamilton 'mind games' revealed as FIA penalty sees F1 star deliver fresh swipe - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen's former performance coach has revealed the 'mind games' that played out behind the scenes during the dramatic 2021 season.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star takes swipe at FIA after being hit with controversial penalty

Fernando Alonso has indirectly hit out at the FIA once again following the controversial penalty handed to him at the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Vettel issues Hamilton 'difficult to manage' verdict

Sebastian Vettel has shared his thoughts on Lewis Hamilton's surprising move to Ferrari in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 winner SLAMS Perez over performance levels

A former Ferrari driver has thrown shade at Sergio Perez's recent performances, highlighting a potential weakness within the Red Bull team.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team's 'WILD' decision prompts more controversy

Williams have made another controversial decision that directly impacts the future of one of their Formula 1 drivers.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Ferrari F1
F1 News Today: Vettel reveals Mercedes approach as F1 star reveals surprise driver meeting
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Vettel reveals Mercedes approach as F1 star reveals surprise driver meeting

  • Yesterday 16:22
Hamilton admits being 'UNHAPPY' as Mercedes provide key update - GPFans Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton admits being 'UNHAPPY' as Mercedes provide key update - GPFans Recap

  • April 3, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Verstappen and Hamilton 'mind games' revealed as FIA penalty sees F1 star deliver fresh swipe - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 11 minutes ago
F1 Social

Leclerc unveils AMAZING tribute for Bianchi tragedy

  • 55 minutes ago
Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Superstars

Ricciardo reveals 'frustration' after RB 'rabbit hole' claims

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Horner and Red Bull saga in SHOCK twist as 'employee returns'

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Legends

Hamilton backs Vettel to REPLACE him at Mercedes

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x