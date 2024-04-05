Verstappen and Hamilton 'mind games' revealed as FIA penalty sees F1 star deliver fresh swipe - GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen's former performance coach has revealed the 'mind games' that played out behind the scenes during the dramatic 2021 season.
F1 star takes swipe at FIA after being hit with controversial penalty
Fernando Alonso has indirectly hit out at the FIA once again following the controversial penalty handed to him at the Australian Grand Prix.
Vettel issues Hamilton 'difficult to manage' verdict
Sebastian Vettel has shared his thoughts on Lewis Hamilton's surprising move to Ferrari in 2025.
F1 winner SLAMS Perez over performance levels
A former Ferrari driver has thrown shade at Sergio Perez's recent performances, highlighting a potential weakness within the Red Bull team.
F1 team's 'WILD' decision prompts more controversy
Williams have made another controversial decision that directly impacts the future of one of their Formula 1 drivers.
