Vettel makes GLOWING Verstappen Premier League giants comparison

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has compared Max Verstappen's achievements with another sporting success story.

Verstappen has claimed three consecutive world championship titles, and is enjoying an extended period of dominance in the sport, winning 19 of the past 21 grands prix with his Red Bull team.

READ MORE: Vettel issues Hamilton 'difficult to manage' verdict

Carlos Sainz's victory at the Australian Grand Prix has given fans some hope of a closer championship fight, but Red Bull remain the sport's dominant force.

Vettel experienced dominance of a similar ilk with the same team between 2010-2013, and has now given his thoughts on Verstappen's achievements, comparing them to that of Manchester City.

READ MORE: Red Bull driver fires QUIT warning to team over seat battle

Max Verstappen has dominated F1 in recent years

Max Verstappen has started 2024 in ominous form

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City compared to Verstappen

Pep Guardiola's City have won three Premier League titles in a row, and even claimed a historic treble of trophies last season.

Their dominance over the rest of English football over the past six seasons has been clear to see, with only Liverpool having beaten them to a league title in that time.

Vettel has suggested that periods like these, and the period that F1 is going through currently with a lack of real competitiveness, are natural in sport.

“From a competitive point of view it’s normal,” the former Ferrari and Red Bull driver told Talksport. “You always had phases where a certain team or driver was dominating the sports.

“You could argue the same thing about other sports, the same football club winning the Premier League, mostly Man City, that’s boring if you’re looking for five, six, seven or even ten different teams winning in the last ten years.

“It depends always from the angle you’re watching from, and what you mustn't forget, and what I’m trying to highlight is the perfection and excellence that Max is pulling off at the moment.

“For sure as a spectator you’d hope for more passing and more people racing close to each other, but Max is just that little bit ahead. I think it’s normal that the sport undergoes different phases of dominance for a certain team or driver.”

READ MORE: F1 announces ground-breaking new racing partnership

Related