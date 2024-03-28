Hamilton flooded with applications as F1 celebrity pal founds new team
Hamilton flooded with applications as F1 celebrity pal founds new team
Lewis Hamilton has delighted fans by sharing some heartwarming snapshots of his beloved - and now victorious - dog, Roscoe, kicking back with pals.
Like his father, Roscoe boasts a substantial online following, with an impressive one million followers on Instagram alone. This digital prominence has even translated into lucrative endorsement opportunities, affording Roscoe a comfortable lifestyle, reportedly netting a handsome sum of $700 per day in recent years.
READ MORE: Mercedes F1 star will 'MISS' Japanese Grand Prix
When not on the road during the F1 season, Roscoe lives in Los Angeles alongside Hamilton.
Roscoe Hamilton becomes 'hat-trick' hero
In a recent social post, Hamilton dubbed Roscoe's sporty gathering as 'Roscoe FC'.
When a Roscoe and Hamilton fan applied to join the team on his pooch's behalf, it sparked a lighthearted exchange with the seven-time world champion himself.
READ MORE: F1 pundit SLAMS Mercedes as Hamilton woes continue
The enthusiastic fan made a pitch for his own pet, Barkley, with a charming photo inquiry: "Can Barkley join the team?"
Hamilton, ever the sport, responded: "Can he ball?"
Roscoe FC pic.twitter.com/XOfhR1onny— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 27, 2024
Undeterred, the fan expressed Barkley's keen interest in a potential rendezvous. Revelling in the camaraderie, Hamilton divulged further details, revealing Roscoe's triumphant exploits on the pitch, including an impressive hat-trick!
The ensuing thread beneath Hamilton's post brimmed with wholesome creativity, as admirers worldwide showcased their affection for Roscoe. From endearing edits featuring Roscoe adorned with soccer accolades to imaginative depictions placing Roscoe alongside esteemed football trophies, Roscoe's level of fame and adoration seemingly knows no bounds.
READ MORE: F1 team boss teases SHOCK 'talks' with Verstappen
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Marko DIRECTLY addresses Verstappen quit rumours
- 8 minutes ago
Vettel CONFIRMS F1 comeback and reveals what's holding it up
- 53 minutes ago
Hamilton flooded with applications as F1 celebrity pal founds new team
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton puts himself on the market with F1 set for TAKEOVER worth 'billions'
- 1 hour ago
EXCLUSIVE: Meeting F1's Max Verstappen - Red Bull star’s ‘cool’ canteen encounter
- 2 hours ago
Alonso RIDICULES major FIA decision
- 3 hours ago