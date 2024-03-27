Verstappen issues CRUSHED car threat as Vettel returns for major test - GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen has given a firm warning to Red Bull in response to a situation that arose at the Australian Grand Prix.
Vettel completes MAJOR grand prix track test ahead of comeback
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has made a racing comeback after completing an on-track test.
F1 pundit claims Mercedes HARSHLY treated by rivals
Sky Sports F1 strategy analyst Bernie Collins has given her thoughts on the incident between George Russell and Fernando Alonso at the Australian Grand Prix.
Hamilton labelled 'best that's ever walked the earth' after INCREDIBLE display
Lewis Hamilton may be one of the greatest racing drivers of all time, but a recent video shows he also possesses talents outside of Formula 1.
F1 winner suggests Red Bull would allow Verstappen to LEAVE for rivals
A former Formula 1 driver believes Red Bull would struggle to stop Max Verstappen leaving the team if he decides he wants to leave.
