F1 winner suggests Red Bull would allow Verstappen to LEAVE for rivals

A former Formula 1 driver believes Red Bull would struggle to stop Max Verstappen leaving the team if he decides he wants to leave.

The three-time world champion is contracted with the team until 2028, but may opt to end that deal early in order to join a rival team.

Verstappen has cemented himself as one of the most successful drivers in F1 history at Red Bull, achieving 56 race wins, as well as breaking multiple F1 records.

However, reports suggest he could be tempted to jump into the vacant seat at Mercedes, free for 2025 after Lewis Hamilton announced his shock move to Ferrari.

Schumacher discusses Verstappen to Mercedes

Following an internal investigation into Christian Horner’s conduct, there has been much speculation surrounding Red Bull, accelerating rumours that Verstappen may leave.

The champion has been tipped to join Mercedes, with team principal Toto Wolff openly complimentary of Verstappen.

Speaking for Sky Germany, Ralf Schumacher discussed the probability of Verstappen ending up at Mercedes in 2025.

"Max Verstappen speaks German, and therefore Mercedes is a very, very good alternative for him. And he would also fit in well with the team, especially his personality.

“But it's not that far yet. And by the way: theoretically he has to first out of the contract. Helmut Marko could of course do that too, because his contract is basically linked to Max Verstappen.

“I also don't think they would stand in his way at Red Bull if he wanted to leave."

