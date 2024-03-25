close global

Angela Cullen details 'exciting' new interest after Hamilton split as Michael Masi makes shock return - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton’s former trainer Angela Cullen has spoken out about her return to motorsport following her Mercedes exit.

Controversial Hamilton F1 title villain makes paddock return

Michael Masi made a return to the Formula 1 paddock – the man who made the final call to stage a one lap shootout as race director in the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Horner earmarks potential Verstappen successor as world champion exit rumours loom

Reports suggest that Red Bull's Christian Horner has already identified a potential replacement for Max Verstappen amid speculation about the world champion's future.

Russell begged for red flag in SCARY crash radio message

George Russell was heard audibly panicking in his car over the radio after his crash at the Australian Grand Prix.

F1 star reflects ten years on from 'greatest race'

Kevin Magnussen has reflected on his F1 debut back in 2014 – and the Danish driver made a real impression.

Angela Cullen details 'exciting' new interest after Hamilton split as Michael Masi makes shock return - GPFans F1 Recap

Wolff wants Mercedes ‘smile’ as F1 boss takes cheeky pop at own team

Ricciardo set to be replaced at Japanese Grand Prix

Mercedes driver suggests Hamilton struggles could be irreversible

F1 News Today: Russell TERROR revealed after horror crash as Verstappen in PENALTY risk

