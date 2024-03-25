Cullen speaks out on EXCITING new partner after Hamilton split

Lewis Hamilton’s former trainer Angela Cullen has spoken out about her return to motorsport following her Mercedes exit.

Cullen was Hamilton’s physiotherapist between 2015 and 2023, where the Brit won five world championships in six seasons between 2015 and 2020, and the two became close confidants and friends.

The New Zealander departed Mercedes at the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and has since been filling her time with some travelling and high-adrenaline activities as she was seeking ‘fresh opportunities’ in recent months.

Now, it appears that Cullen has found her next role in motorsport, working alongside fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong.

Cullen now looks to be working in Indycar

Cullen shares new role on social media

Armstrong – who was part of the Ferrari Driver Academy from 2017 to 2021 – previously competed in F2 and F3, finishing third in the latter in 2019.

Recently, the 23-year-old has become a stand-in driver in the IndyCar series and now looks set for a full season in the category with Chip Ganassi Racing.

And posting on her Instagram account, Cullen shared her excitement about her return to motorsport and her support for her former team for afar as Armstrong prepares to take part in the $1 Million Challenge event at the Thermal track in California.

Super excited to be supporting fellow Kiwi 🇳🇿 @marcusarmstrong and the Ganassi team this weekend Thermal Race 🇺🇸….” she wrote, followed by three fire emojis/

“And will be cheering loudly for the boys in aussie @mercedesamgf1,” she added.

She ended the caption with support for Armstrong and his team, as well as expressing her love for the sport that has been a part of her life for so many years.

Related