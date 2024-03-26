close global

Alonso action caused bizarre Red Bull DAMAGE in Australia

A peculiar issue caused by Fernando Alonso halted Red Bull driver Sergio Perez’s race at the Australian Grand Prix, according to reports.

Perez struggled throughout the race in Melbourne, failing to back up team-mate Max Verstappen after his retirement from the race on lap three.

He eventually strolled home in fifth place, but in a car which had taken two consecutive one-two finishes before that, making it an underwhelming result.

A podium finish would have sent him to the top of the drivers’ championship standings and helped silence critics who believe he should be replaced when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Fernando Alonso managed to thwart Sergio Perez in Australia
Sergio Perez's race was ruined by a visor tear-off

How did Perez pick up damage?

But the Mexican’s lack of pace wasn’t necessarily his fault, owing to an unusual problem which plagued his pace and affected his Red Bull car.

According to German outlet Auto Motor und Sport, a Fernando Alonso tear-off visor got stuck in one of Sergio Perez’s ‘underbody channels’ - disrupting the airflow and downforce produced by his car.

Sergio Perez finished fifth in Melbourne

It’s unknown exactly how much time this will have cost him, but finishing 56 seconds behind Carlos Sainz, who won the race, is a bad look either way you view it.

He now gets two weeks to debrief with his team ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix – a track which suits his RB20 car and should give him a good shot at returning to the podium.

