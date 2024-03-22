Wolff admits 'DRAMATIC' Hamilton Mercedes changes made

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has admitted that the team undertook ‘dramatic’ changes during Friday’s running for the Australian Grand Prix.

It has been a poor start to the season for the Silver Arrows, who lie fourth in the constructors’ standings after two grands prix.

Lewis Hamilton is in his swansong year with the outfit, and they are not making the most of their time together – with the Brit racking up eight points so far.

The all-new W15 and its different concept has been tricky for them to get used to and extract potential from, leading them down an interesting setup path.

One that left their seven-time champion in 18th place after second practice in Melbourne and well over a second off the pace.

Lewis Hamilton has struggled at the hands of the W15

Toto Wolff is aware that Mercedes must improve

'Dramatic' changes at Mercedes

But Wolff has now admitted that they tried something very different with the car and it didn’t pay off – meaning a long night could be ahead for the Mercedes engineers.

“In the second session we have gone through quite a dramatic set-up change on Lewis and that has dramatically backfired, but this is why we are having those sessions,” he told Sky Sports.

“On the other side it was a bit better [with Russell] but we are lacking performance. On a single lap if he finishes that lap we are a bit better, but overall, it wasn’t a good day.

“If I would say I am not frustrated it would not be the truth. Certainly, we are because we are trying so much in all directions but don’t seem to have found that silver bullet yet which helps us to get us in the right direction. But we have got to keep trying.”

After scraping the barrel to progress through Q2 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Mercedes and Hamilton will be worried that without positive progress, they could be staring down the barrel of a poor result.

Alternatively, looming weather could assist the Brackley based outfit if rain arrives during qualifying on Saturday to bless the track.

