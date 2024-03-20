Horner in 'destroying Red Bull' claim as Ricciardo handed huge F1 warning - GPFans F1 Recap

Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert has suggested that the ongoing speculation surrounding Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is 'ruining' the world champion outfit.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo fired F1 WARNING by rival with RB future on line

Daniel Ricciardo has been given a warning over his F1 future as an F1 rival has been discussing what his career prospects look like as he awaits an opportunity to get back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull key figures hold 'talks' amid Horner saga

Several key figures within the Red Bull team have held peace talks, with a potential truce being top of the agenda, according to reports.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 pundit slams 'EMBARRASSING' team and predicts driver exodus

Eddie Jordan has claimed one F1 team in particular have had an 'absolutely embarrassing' start to their 2024 campaign - and believes their drivers could soon be on the move as a result.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 pundit reveals the 'remarkable' driver top of team wishlists for 2025

Sky Sports F1 pundit Anthony Davidson has revealed the one driver that will be 'top of people's lists' ahead of 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Related