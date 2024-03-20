Horner in 'destroying Red Bull' claim as Ricciardo handed huge F1 warning - GPFans F1 Recap
Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert has suggested that the ongoing speculation surrounding Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is 'ruining' the world champion outfit.
Ricciardo fired F1 WARNING by rival with RB future on line
Daniel Ricciardo has been given a warning over his F1 future as an F1 rival has been discussing what his career prospects look like as he awaits an opportunity to get back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car.
Red Bull key figures hold 'talks' amid Horner saga
Several key figures within the Red Bull team have held peace talks, with a potential truce being top of the agenda, according to reports.
F1 pundit slams 'EMBARRASSING' team and predicts driver exodus
Eddie Jordan has claimed one F1 team in particular have had an 'absolutely embarrassing' start to their 2024 campaign - and believes their drivers could soon be on the move as a result.
F1 pundit reveals the 'remarkable' driver top of team wishlists for 2025
Sky Sports F1 pundit Anthony Davidson has revealed the one driver that will be 'top of people's lists' ahead of 2025.
