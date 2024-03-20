close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Horner in 'destroying Red Bull' claim as Ricciardo handed huge F1 warning - GPFans F1 Recap

Horner in 'destroying Red Bull' claim as Ricciardo handed huge F1 warning - GPFans F1 Recap

Horner in 'destroying Red Bull' claim as Ricciardo handed huge F1 warning - GPFans F1 Recap

Horner in 'destroying Red Bull' claim as Ricciardo handed huge F1 warning - GPFans F1 Recap

Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert has suggested that the ongoing speculation surrounding Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is 'ruining' the world champion outfit.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo fired F1 WARNING by rival with RB future on line

Daniel Ricciardo has been given a warning over his F1 future as an F1 rival has been discussing what his career prospects look like as he awaits an opportunity to get back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull key figures hold 'talks' amid Horner saga

Several key figures within the Red Bull team have held peace talks, with a potential truce being top of the agenda, according to reports.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 pundit slams 'EMBARRASSING' team and predicts driver exodus

Eddie Jordan has claimed one F1 team in particular have had an 'absolutely embarrassing' start to their 2024 campaign - and believes their drivers could soon be on the move as a result.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 pundit reveals the 'remarkable' driver top of team wishlists for 2025

Sky Sports F1 pundit Anthony Davidson has revealed the one driver that will be 'top of people's lists' ahead of 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Christian Horner F1 Daniel Ricciardo Liam Lawson
F1 News Today: F1 legend will 'FIGHT' to see Hamilton stripped of world title as Wolff wary of Horner 'trap'
F1 Today

F1 News Today: F1 legend will 'FIGHT' to see Hamilton stripped of world title as Wolff wary of Horner 'trap'

  • Yesterday 20:33
Red Bull controversy sees F1 SLAMMED as ousted team principal hints Wolff and Horner damaged reputation - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Red Bull controversy sees F1 SLAMMED as ousted team principal hints Wolff and Horner damaged reputation - GPFans F1 Recap

  • March 19, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Horner in 'destroying Red Bull' claim as Ricciardo handed huge F1 warning - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 52 minutes ago
F1 Social

F1 winner stars in HILARIOUS viral clip as rivals hail 'legend'

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Ricciardo reveals ICONIC F1 helmet for Australian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Horner 'close to destroying' Red Bull amid Verstappen displays

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: F1 legend will 'FIGHT' to see Hamilton stripped of world title as Wolff wary of Horner 'trap'

  • Yesterday 20:33
Latest F1 News

FIA confirm major Verstappen and Red Bull inspection

  • Yesterday 19:43
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x