Horner 'close to destroying' Red Bull amid Verstappen displays

Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert has suggested that the ongoing speculation surrounding Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is 'ruining' the world champion outfit.

Horner was the subject of an internal investigation into his conduct, after accusations of alleged inappropriate behaviour we levelled against the Brit.

The wider Red Bull GmbH brand cleared Horner of any wrongdoing, but the media furore around his future, and the future of several other key figures, has been rife at the opening two races of the season.

On the track, Red Bull have performed exceptionally well, with Max Verstappen winning both races in 2024 so far, and his team-mate Sergio Perez completing a one-two for the team in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Horner saga rumbles on

Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen recently revealed infighting within the Red Bull team, however, and suggested that the Milton Keynes-based outfit would 'explode', if Horner maintained his position as team principal.

That is now looking more and more likely, and Herbert has reiterated Verstappen senior's claims of the saga being bad for Red Bull's competitiveness.

“You have the stubbornness of Christian to try to stick it out," Herbert told BetIdeas.

"That process is ruining Red Bull. Horner was part of the team that built Red Bull. Now he is very close to being part of destroying it, which is a real shame. They are a very popular team around the world. And Max is at the heart of it all.

“It is the Christian Horner show. It should be all about the drivers on the track. It is not like that at the moment.

“There is a point where you have Red Bull say, ‘What is best for us longer term?’ And that is not losing Max. It is deciding that the Christian Horner show has to come to an end.”

