Legendary Hamilton F1 era ends as Cullen shares cryptic post - GPFans F1 Recap

One of Lewis Hamilton's iconic relationships throughout his Formula 1 career is set to end with a key figure set not to make the switch to Ferrari with the seven-time world champion.

Hamilton's ex-trainer Cullen shares cryptic post amid F1 return rumours

Lewis Hamilton's former trainer and close confidant Angela Cullen has fuelled rumours linking her with a return to Formula 1 by posting a cryptic quote on her Instagram page.

F1 veteran in Audi team leader BOAST: 'Look at my CV'

A current F1 veteran has put his name forward to be Audi’s number one driver when they enter Formula 1.

Red Bull 'CAN be caught' this season claims F1 aero guru

A key figure from a rival Formula 1 team has suggested that Red Bull are there for the taking in 2024, and believes that his team may have what it takes to catch them.

Schumacher warns F1 over 'dangerous' AGE of drivers

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has warned the sport to be careful about the age of drivers on the grid.

F1 News Today: Horner investigation takes new TWIST as F1 boss involved in crash
F1 News Today: Horner investigation takes new TWIST as F1 boss involved in crash

  • Yesterday 15:55
Spice Girl weighs in on Horner saga as Wolff reveals 'REAL' Red Bull story - GPFans F1 Recap
Spice Girl weighs in on Horner saga as Wolff reveals 'REAL' Red Bull story - GPFans F1 Recap

  • March 15, 2024 23:57

Legendary Hamilton F1 era ends as Cullen shares cryptic post - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 43 minutes ago
Hamilton makes Mercedes RETURN as fans left stunned

  • 1 hour ago
Ricciardo 'not worth' F1 seat claims paddock veteran

  • 2 hours ago
Newey admits HUGE risk on Red Bull future

  • 3 hours ago
Horner accuser 'launches official FIA COMPLAINT' as Red Bull chaos deepens

  • Yesterday 19:54
F1 team buyout BEGINS ahead of full takeover

  • Yesterday 18:56
