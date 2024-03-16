F1 veteran in Audi team leader BOAST: 'Look at my CV'

A current F1 veteran has put his name forward to be Audi’s number one driver when they enter Formula 1.

Audi is set to take over Sauber for 2026 in time for the new regulations, and will be headed by former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl who left the team in 2023.

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu currently drive for Kick Sauber, the former previously racing at Mercedes and achieving 10 career wins.

Various names have been mentioned in association with the 2026 Audi project, including four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, and Carlos Sainz who is out of contract for 2025.

Audi will be on the grid for the 2026 season

Carlos Sainz has been linked with a move to Audi

Bottas expresses interest in the Audi project

Sainz seems the plausible choice to lead the team since Ferrari announced he would be replaced by Lewis Hamilton, and his father’s links with Audi have further strengthened the rumours. However, Bottas has no intention of leaving the sport or Sauber, despite struggling in the opening two rounds of the 2024 season, sitting 20th in the drivers championship.

“I want to have a few more successful years, the goal now is to get closer to the forefront,” the Finnish said to Formule1.nl.

Kick Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas

“I would prefer to join the Audi project, ideally in a leading role. If you look at my CV, you know what I can do in the right car.”

He wants to focus on what's immediately in front of him for the time being, though.

“I always feel better when I can commit to a team without the distraction of contracts and things like that,” added the Finn.

