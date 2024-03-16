F1 News Today: Horner investigation takes new TWIST as F1 boss involved in crash

A Red Bull employee who was suspended as part of an investigation into team principal Christian Horner's conduct has launched an appeal against the result of the internal investigation, it has been reported.

F1 boss Wolff involved in Imola crash

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was involved in a crash while driving the Mercedes AMG GT3 at Imola, according to reports.

F1 regulations DON'T help competitive racing insists Mercedes chief

Mercedes technical director James Allison has identified what he deems the weaknesses of F1’s regulations.

Top pundit reveals WHY Red Bull continue to dominate F1

Once more - just like last year and the year before - Red Bull are the dominant force in F1. This top pundit believes they know why...

F1 aero chief declares key area Red Bull are NOT quickest

One Formula 1 team highlighted its straight line speed advantage at the Saudi Arabia GP last weekend - and it wasn't Red Bull.

