F1 boss Wolff involved in Imola crash

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was involved in a crash while driving the Mercedes AMG GT3 in Imola, according to reports.

The Austrian team boss has previously admitted fearing for his life following a horror crash back in 2009 at the Nurburgring, and has since taken his on-track activities a little lighter.

Wolff's more recent accidents have come when cycling, with the 52-year-old keen on biking during breaks from Formula 1.

In this particular one week break from the on-track action - that has seen Max Verstappen continue his dominance of F1 - Mercedes have used the time to film some of their key figures taking to the Imola track in sports cars, footage that is expected to feature in Netflix's Drive to Survive season seven.

Teen starlet Andrea Kimi Antonelli was also present during the filming, and the 17-year-old may have needed to provide his prospective future boss with some tips, after Wolff had an accident.

Toto Wolff was involved in a crash during filming

The Imola track is iconic within F1

Wolff's Mercedes crash

The Austrian was completing laps of the famous track in the AMG GT3, when he clipped the wall, causing a large amount of damage to the luxury sports car, according to oe24.

Wolff reported that he was 'fine' and was able to complete several more laps once the car had been repaired.

"Jos is a step above me," he said in jest, talking about Verstappen senior, who is the same age as Wolff.

"My driving skills are not ideal at the moment. During our tests in Imola I had a problem with the traction control and I hit the wall after two laps."

