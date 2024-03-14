Drive to Survive favourite adds NEW name to Mercedes seat speculation
Drive to Survive favourite adds NEW name to Mercedes seat speculation
A favourite with Drive to Survive viewers has offered his take on who he thinks should replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025.
Hamilton announced in February that he will drive for Ferrari from next season, shocking the F1 paddock and the world.
READ MORE: Marko casts HUGE Mercedes move verdict after Wolff offer
Since then, the driver market speculation has been relentless, with people desperate to discover who will take up the Mercedes vacancy.
Big names such as Alex Albon, Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz and young talent Kimi Andrea Antonelli have all been heavily linked.
Even Max Verstappen has been linked to the seat, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff stating publicly how keen he is to sign the three-time world champion.
Guenther Steiner gives his pick for Mercedes seat
However, former Haas team principal, Guenther Steiner has now thrown a new name into the mix.
“If I were team boss at Mercedes, I wouldn’t say no to Nico Hülkenberg either,” Steiner said in an interview with RTL/ntv and sport.de.
Haas driver, Nico Hülkenberg, was the best-of-the-rest at the Saudi Arabian GP last weekend, finishing 10th and scoring a single point.
His former boss was full of praise for his performance and Hülkenberg's talents as a driver.
READ MORE: Sky Sports F1 pundit tips KEY Red Bull figure to join Hamilton at Ferrari
“When you see what he did again, it was very cool.”
“He was often underestimated and he was usually in the wrong place at the wrong time. Maybe he'll be in the right place at the right time."
READ MORE: Hamilton demands 'BIG changes' amid Mercedes frustration
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Drive to Survive favourite adds NEW name to Mercedes seat speculation
- 42 minutes ago
Norris makes surprise AGGRESSIVE McLaren call admission
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull on 'thin ice' as Verstappen future considered
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull announce MAJOR update in Ford partnership after Horner chaos
- 3 hours ago
Wolff hints Mercedes could make STUNNING Newey swoop
- Today 08:27
F1 News Today: Hamilton given Ferrari warning as Ricciardo already faces Red Bull pressure
- Today 05:57