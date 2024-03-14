Drive to Survive favourite adds NEW name to Mercedes seat speculation

A favourite with Drive to Survive viewers has offered his take on who he thinks should replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025.

Hamilton announced in February that he will drive for Ferrari from next season, shocking the F1 paddock and the world.

READ MORE: Marko casts HUGE Mercedes move verdict after Wolff offer

Since then, the driver market speculation has been relentless, with people desperate to discover who will take up the Mercedes vacancy.

Big names such as Alex Albon, Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz and young talent Kimi Andrea Antonelli have all been heavily linked.

Even Max Verstappen has been linked to the seat, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff stating publicly how keen he is to sign the three-time world champion.

Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain GP paddock 2024

Toto Wolff and Max Verstappen

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner

Guenther Steiner gives his pick for Mercedes seat

However, former Haas team principal, Guenther Steiner has now thrown a new name into the mix.

“If I were team boss at Mercedes, I wouldn’t say no to Nico Hülkenberg either,” Steiner said in an interview with RTL/ntv and sport.de.

Haas driver, Nico Hülkenberg, was the best-of-the-rest at the Saudi Arabian GP last weekend, finishing 10th and scoring a single point.

His former boss was full of praise for his performance and Hülkenberg's talents as a driver.

READ MORE: Sky Sports F1 pundit tips KEY Red Bull figure to join Hamilton at Ferrari

Could Nico Hulkenberg replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

“When you see what he did again, it was very cool.”

“He was often underestimated and he was usually in the wrong place at the wrong time. Maybe he'll be in the right place at the right time."

READ MORE: Hamilton demands 'BIG changes' amid Mercedes frustration

Related