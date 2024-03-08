Hamilton TRICKED by rival as penalty verdict handed down to F1 star - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton was on the end of cunning tactics deployed by an F1 rival during qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

FIA confirm PENALTY verdict for Bearman on F1 Ferrari debut

Oliver Bearman narrowly missed out on Q3 in his F1 debut with Ferrari in Saudi Arabia following his shock promotion to the team.

Key Mercedes F1 figure set to join Hamilton at Ferrari

Hamilton’s sensational move to Maranello for next season sent shockwaves across the world of F1 and sent the driver market into chaos with 13 drivers out of a seat at the end of the year.

Marko makes 'interesting' claim on Newey and Verstappen exit rumours

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has said that rumours linking himself, Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey with a Red Bull exit are an 'interesting variant'.

Perez RUES missed opportunity as Red Bull dominate - Top Three Saudi GP qualifying verdict

Max Verstappen ran away with another pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying supremo Charles Leclerc in second and street circuit specialist Sergio Perez in third.

