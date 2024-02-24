Verstappen weighs in on Horner investigation as Red Bull exit clause revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has said that other teams are using a 'constant tactic' by talking about Christian Horner's internal investigation at Red Bull.
Ford exit clause in key Red Bull contract revealed
An exit clause in Ford’s contract with Red Bull Racing has been revealed, in case the engine supplier decides to cancel its deal with the reigning constructor champions.
F1 superstars REVEAL Bahrain testing winners
George Russell and Charles Leclerc are among the stars who have given their verdicts on the outcome of pre-season.
Marko reveals why Verstappen would NEVER join Mercedes
Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until 2028 and has enjoyed a stellar relationship with the Austrian-British team, winning three world championships and 54 grands prix.
F1 commentator EARMARKS two rising F2 stars for 2025 grid
Thirteen drivers on the current grid are out of contract at the end of the 2024 season, leaving people guessing what the teams’ lineups will look like come next yea
