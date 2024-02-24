Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has said that other teams are using a 'constant tactic' by talking about Christian Horner's internal investigation at Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Ford exit clause in key Red Bull contract revealed

An exit clause in Ford’s contract with Red Bull Racing has been revealed, in case the engine supplier decides to cancel its deal with the reigning constructor champions.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 superstars REVEAL Bahrain testing winners

George Russell and Charles Leclerc are among the stars who have given their verdicts on the outcome of pre-season.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko reveals why Verstappen would NEVER join Mercedes

Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until 2028 and has enjoyed a stellar relationship with the Austrian-British team, winning three world championships and 54 grands prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 commentator EARMARKS two rising F2 stars for 2025 grid

Thirteen drivers on the current grid are out of contract at the end of the 2024 season, leaving people guessing what the teams’ lineups will look like come next yea

➡️ READ MORE