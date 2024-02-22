Former F1 driver blasts 'short-sighted' decision

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has accused Formula One Management of being ‘short-sighted’ following their decision to reject Andretti Cadillac's bid to enter the sport.

The American team – fronted by legendary racing father and son Michael and Mario Andretti – had received approval from the FIA back in October last year to become the 11th team on the grid.

However, Formula One Management (FOM) opted to reject their bid for 2025 and 2026, citing that they were not confident in the team bringing commercial value to the sport or competitiveness on track.

Herbert criticises 'short-sighted' F1 decision

The door is potentially open for the team in 2028 when their own Cadillac power unit is set to be ready, with owners General Motors still optimistic about Andretti’s chances of entering F1.

But for now, the historic family name with remain on the sidelines, and Herbert - who secured three wins in his F1 career – has criticised F1’s decision, labelling it ‘short-sighted.’

Speaking with Planet F1, he said: “I think they should [have been let in].”

“Because I think it adds to the F1 grid just because we have the name of Andretti. Secondly, there are another two cars on the grid and thirdly it gives other drivers an opportunity to be on that grid as well.

“There’s always the argument that seems to be about, well what do they bring? Will they bring more money, effectively, to the party? I think with the three races in the States, that’s obviously a positive thing.

“The name is another one that I think is very good for Formula 1. Going to Mario but even with Michael himself. I find it difficult to understand why it wasn’t allowed on.

“I know, there was the argument definitely on the money side of things, taking a little bit out of the pie, but everybody has. Personally I think it was a bit short sighted.”

