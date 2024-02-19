F1 send out Horner and Red Bull statement as 'jealousy' claims made over Hamilton move - GPFans F1 Recap

close global

F1 News

Formula 1 have broken their silence over the Christian Horner and Red Bull affair by issuing a statement.

F1 star reveals 'jealousy' involved in Hamilton to Ferrari move

An F1 star believes Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Mercedes may cause jealousy to build inside the team.

F1 star BLASTS 'unfair' pre-season testing

Double world champion Fernando Alonso has panned the lack of testing time the teams are given before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

F1 team boss calls for INTERVENTION over Red Bull controversy

A team boss has called on the FIA to intervene over Red Bull's continued ownership of two Formula 1 teams.

Mercedes break boundaries with incredible new partnership

Mercedes have confirmed they have partnered with LGBTQ+ group Racing Pride.

