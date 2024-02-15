Verstappen hails key trait for Red Bull F1 success

Max Verstappen’s dominance has only just started as he enters his prime years, and he told Netflix’s Drive to Survive that it all comes down to one key aspect.

Formula 1's next Schumacher?

Max Verstappen was destined for greatness from the day that Red Bull signed him up to be their future team leader.

Three world championships and 54 race victories later, and he has the sport fearful of another Schumacher or Hamilton-esque period of dominance.

It took him a few years of development to get there, but he’s now the most well-rounded racer in the sport.

Seamless in qualifying, an inability to make mistakes during the race and a knack of coming out on top of every single on-track battle that he engages in cleanly.

The essence of racecraft is rarely summed up completely by one driver – but Verstappen is the closest we have seen to that, regardless of whether he had a rocky first few years with Red Bull.

Verstappen: I'll never give up

Max Verstappen celebrates winning a third Formula 1 world championship

Talking to Netflix in season five of Drive to Survive about his achievements, he outlined his adaptability as one of his traits that he has developed.

“Your ultimate goal in Formula 1 is to win the driver championship,” he said. “You need to be able to adapt. When you need to be aggressive, you need to be aggressive.

“When you need to be smooth, you need to be smooth. When I’m in the car, I’ll never give up.”

We have witnessed Verstappen fail to give up on several occasions – namely at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as he secured his first world championship.

It’s part of what makes him so formidable and means that it is going to take one admirably impressive performance by a driver across the course of a season to beat him.

There are a few names well-placed to challenge, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton names that are always in the hat – but they may have to wait before they have the car to challenge the Dutchman.

