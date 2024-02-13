F1 boss urges team to build upon strong end to last season

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has said that the team must build upon their strong end to last season heading into 2024.

2023 was a season of ups and down for the team from Maranello, as they were the only team to win a race besides Red Bull – that coming from Carlos Sainz in Singapore.

However, inconsistency and reliability issues led to the team narrowly missing out on second place in the constructors’ championship to rivals Mercedes by just three points.

The team saw an improvement in results in the second half of the season with seven podiums, and Vasseur has insisted that Ferrari must continue that form into the new season.

Ferrari finished third in the 2023 season

The Italian squad were the only team to win a race besides Red Bull in 2023

Frederic Vasseur has urged his team build upon a strong end to last year

Vasseur looks ahead to 2024

Speaking to Sky Sports following the launch of the SF-24, Vasseur said: “We have to build up 2024 on the last part of the 2023 season. We had a good second part of the season last year.

“We have [to also be] focused on the weaknesses of 2023 and to be much more opportunistic in terms of points scored. We’ll be focused on this.”

The Frenchman also commented on what he thought would happen this season after he was given a crystal ball last year.

“I’m still not able to see something on the crystal ball because they didn’t give me the manual!

“But we need to continue the progression that we had at the end of the 2023 season. We need to be able to score more points, to be more performant for sure but to be more efficient. [It] was probably the biggest weakness of last year.”

