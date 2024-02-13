Hamilton's F1 motivation inspired by tough school days

After sitting out of the first season of Netflix's Formula 1 sensation Drive to Survive, Lewis Hamilton has appeared every year since - and in 2019 he revealed what motivates him on his F1 journey.

The gut-wrenching Hamilton tale

Lewis Hamilton is one of Formula 1's most popular figures ever

The Brit won all three championships throughout the first three seasons of the Netflix hit, before an agonising turn of events at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021 saw him denied a fourth.

2021 ended up being a difficult year for Hamilton, who missed out on the chance to become an eight-time world champion.

His fight with Max Verstappen will go down in history as one of the greatest battles to go down to the wire, even if the result didn’t go in his favour.

Two tough years have followed, and he hasn’t won a race since the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix which outlines Mercedes’ recent struggles.

Lewis Hamilton has struggled at the hands of poor Mercedes machinery over the last two years

The inspiring story from playground to racetrack

Now he’s making a headline move to Ferrari, we take a look back at what Hamilton said during season four in 2021, when talking about what keeps him motivated.

“The desire to win is deep rooted,” he said. “From being on the playground and always the last person chosen. I was definitely way better than a lot of the players I was with.

“But I was also the only black kid in the line. I was like, ‘I’m going to show these guys when I get on the pitch, I’m going to score the most goals.’ I still feel the same hunger," he continued.

“If anything, I have more hunger this year than I think I’ve ever had.”

That hunger remains just as big now, with Hamilton set to embark on a unique quest with Ferrari to end a title drought and achieve an all-eclipsing eighth drivers’ championship.

But time could be running out, with the Brit set to turn 40-years-old midway through his first season with the Scuderia – but fear not, Fernando Alonso (42) remains a good reminder that age is no barrier.

Hamilton's swansong year with Mercedes is ahead, and although Netflix are yet to confirm their return for this year, this storyline alone should prompt them to record season seven of the show for next year.

