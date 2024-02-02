F1 boss admits 'very big changes' coming in 2024 season

Mike Krack has warned that there will be few changes made by teams before the start of the 2024 season as the pack bid to catch Red Bull.

Heading into the third season of stable regulations, the gap from the from to the back of the field has been closing every year at a steady pace.

Many grands prix saw gaps of under one second between first and last place in qualifying, suggesting that the competition is getting tighter at the top.

Aston Martin were one of few teams to drastically close the gap between themselves and the front last year, but didn’t quite have enough to secure a race victory – something they will be hoping to achieve this year.

Mike Krack has helped to lead Aston Martin's ascendancy over the past two seasons

Aston Martin finished fifth in the 2023 constructors' championship standings

Fernando Alonso is entering his second season with the team in 2024

Krack: Teams will rather go evolutionary

“When you have stable rules, the way we have it now, teams will rather go evolutionary,” Krack told Autosport. “And, if you have such a standout car, as we have with Red Bull, I think a lot of people will try to go in that direction.

“On the other hand, we have heard from Ferrari, from Mercedes, that they will make very big architectural changes. So, we are curious to see what that is going to bring.

“But I think, all in all, if you look at it, usually what happens if the technical regs stay [the same] the field is moving closer together year on year.”

After two seasons of dominance, Red Bull are well and truly the hunted in 2024, and Aston Martin are one of the teams in the best position to challenge them.

A year into working with their new aerodynamic concept, they will be hoping that their winter development has been enough to give both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll a car to compete for wins with.

