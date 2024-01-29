Alonso hints Aston Martin problems after F1 testing session

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso are gearing up for the upcoming Formula 1 season, with Alonso already making his mark in the team's simulator.

The experienced Spaniard, known for his demanding standards, recently provided some valuable feedback to the team as they prepare for the upcoming tests.

Having inspired a positive shift in the team's performance last year, Alonso's expectations remain high as Aston Martin aims for a strong start to the new season.

In a YouTube video released by the team, Alonso's insights were captured as the stage was set for their newest F1 machine.

Alonso highlights potential issue

“The most noticeable shift, so you do [turn] six, then you upshift and then you turn right to do seven and the steering is quite heavy and it takes a little bit of time," Alonso said.

Alonso will likely place a premium on car responsiveness, especially with challenging circuits like Jeddah and Melbourne on the horizon in the early part of the season.

Aston Martin relies heavily on Alonso's seasoned expertise in the simulator for crucial developmental insights.

Last year, Alonso outshone his team-mate, Lance Stroll, in the points standings, with Stroll failing to secure a single podium.

