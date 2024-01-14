Former F1 winner predicts 'surprise regular podiums' for rising star

Sam Cook

Sunday 14 January 2024 21:57

Former Formula 1 race winner Jarno Trulli believes that Oscar Piastri could be a regular podium-sitter in 2024, if McLaren can produce a fast car for the young Australian.

Piastri was awarded the title of Rookie of the Year in 2023 following a terrific breakthrough season where he managed to finish ninth in the drivers' championship and become one of only two non-Red Bull drivers to win a race of any kind.

His two main race podiums also made him the first driver since Lewis Hamilton in 2007 to claim more than one podium in their debut season.

Although the Australian finished 108 points behind team-mate Lando Norris in the standings, many of the tracks on the 2023 calendar were tracks that he had never driven before, at any level.

Piastri in for more success in 2024

As we head into Piastri's sophomore season, Trulli thinks that the 22-year-old could really excel in his McLaren car.

"As a surprise I say Oscar Piastri, because he has a potentially competitive McLaren and could confirm his talent, after a very positive debut season," he told Gazzetta.

"If the car is up to par, we could get used to finding him often on the podium. Today it is difficult judging a young person in the minor categories, there are too many factors that influence performance, so the real litmus test only comes when he arrives in F1. "The Australian has shown really good qualities. He is fast and quite consistent. To be able to evaluate him even better, we should see him fighting up front with the best.

"The comparison in the team with an already established driver like Lando Norris will certainly be convincing. I don't see other possible surprises. I still have to understand Alexander Albon."

