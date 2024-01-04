F1 team principal admits 'aggressive creature' Albon has different side to him

Matthew Hobkinson

Williams team principal James Vowles has admitted that Formula 1 star Alex Albon has 'two different characters', stating that an 'aggressive creature pops out' when the 27-year-old put his helmet on.

Scoring 27 out of the 28 points that Williams secured in 2023, Albon was instrumental for the team on their way to a P7 finish – their best in six seasons.

The former Red Bull driver is often seen with a smile walking around the paddock, yet like all top athletes, he of course has a hugely competitive side to him as well.

And Vowles has insisted that this other side of Albon allows him to 'take no prisoners' when he is racing around the track.

Alex Albon thoroughly impressed for Williams during the 2023 season

The Canadian Grand Prix would be one of two P7 finishes for Albon

Vowles: Albon has different side to him

“Alex, I've known since 2016. He's fiercely competitive. He's actually very much two different characters," he told the KTM Summer Grill.

"If you spoke to him right now, you'd think [he’s the] loveliest man I ever met that’s [been] given a fast car.

"But when he puts the helmet on, you see a little bit more of this aggressive creature that pops out which is why he's quite happy holding up at some point half the field as it was in a number of races, elbows out and takes no prisoners.

"That's what I like about him. He's he's got a maturity that's really come into its own this year. I think you've seen Alex this year grow as well.

Williams have gone from strength to strength under team principal James Vowles

"The Alex I knew right at the beginning when I first joined was a little restrained in some of his actions a little bit. Perhaps not as vocal as he could have been, perhaps not as confident in his ability as he could have been as well.

"The Alex at the end of the year is one that really has come out of his shell and I described him as a champion driver and I had the fortune to work with a number of champions in my time and there were drives this year that won that par with that level.

"I'm pleased, incredibly pleased he's here – he's become the backbone of why we've had success this year.”

