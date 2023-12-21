Albon stunned by F1 rival's 'outrageous' lack of Christmas knowledge

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 21 December 2023 16:57

Alex Albon has been left stunned after his Williams Formula 1 team-mate, Logan Sargeant, admitted that he had never seen a Christmas cracker before in his life.

With less than a week to go until the big day, drivers and teams are putting racing to one side as they prepare to celebrate with family and friends.

Williams will have plenty of cause for celebration this year after they secured P7 in the constructors' championship, with Albon securing 27 out of the 28 points in a superb season for the 27-year-old.

READ MORE: Williams to completely shift direction thanks to 'revered' F1 figure

Although Sargeant endured a challenging rookie year, the American did pick up his first ever F1 point and secured his contract to drive at Williams in 2024.

Alex Albon thoroughly impressed for Williams during the 2023 season

The Canadian Grand Prix would be one of two P7 finishes for Albon

Williams have gone from strength to strength under team principal James Vowles

Yet in the team's latest social media post, the pair put driving to one side as Albon and Sargeant took part in a festive-themed season review.

Christmas cracker controversy

Yet things took a bizarre turn when the subject of Christmas crackers arose, as Albon was left dumbfounded over the fact that Sargeant had never seen one before.

"Okay, Christmas crackers," Albon said. "Someone's told me that you don't actually know what these are."

"I've never seen these before," Sargeant replied, causing Albon to label the revelation as 'outrageous'.

"What do you do then before you have Christmas dinner?" Albon asked, before Sargeant revealed that a household tradition of his is to 'blow off massive fireworks' instead.

2023 is the year of disovering Christmas crackers 💥😉 pic.twitter.com/GQdIcSr6jy — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) December 19, 2023

The pair then pulled apart some crackers of their own, yet Albon was left underwhelmed after the strip of paper that causes a small bang failed to go off.

Here's hoping the pair both have better luck with their own festive traditions come Christmas day!

READ MORE: Williams star Albon makes DESERVED F1 podium claim