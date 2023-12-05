Alonso stuns current F1 star with post-drivers' briefing request

Matthew Hobkinson

Alex Albon has revealed that Fernando Alonso took him by surprise when he asked the Williams star for a pair of his newly-released shoes at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The launch of 'Alex Albon Athletics' earlier this year saw the 27-year-old provide his followers with a chance to bag some merchandise from their favourite driver.

After racing in the sport for four years without his own label, Albon has now addressed the issue with the launch of his own collection.

However, those looking to get their hands on a product may face a bit of a wait given the range is currently sold out.

You therefore might be thinking that desperate customers are to blame for the lack of availability, but it turns out that the Albon Army is not wholly responsible.

In fact, two-time world champion Alonso is also an admirer of Albon's new merchandise – so much so that he even asked if he could have some for himself.

Alex Albon released his own set of merchandise earlier this year

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is quite the fan

Albon: Alonso is a top guy

"I thought this was pretty cool," Albon said in a video shared on social media by Williams.

"Singapore, got big man Fernando to rep the shoes. At the time, I thought 'I'm not going to give it [the shoes] to drivers, that's just cringy. I'll only give it to them if they ask.'

"And we were walking back from the drivers' briefing [in Singapore] and he was like 'I want a pair!'

"And I was like 'Yeah, yeah of course you can!' I didn't think he was being serious but he was.

"So, I literally ran to the hospitality, got him a pair of shoes [and] he came in wearing them straight away and went to the track parade on Sunday wearing my shoes.

"He promoted them, he posted them on Instagram. Top guy."

Although the shoes are currently only joined by two different keychains (also sold out), given the popularity for Albon's collection it will likely be a matter of time before stocks are replenished or new lines added.

And you never know, you might just be competing with Alonso to get your hands on the next bit of merchandise.

