Ex-F1 star outlines MAJOR 'problem' facing Red Bull next season

Sam Cook

Sunday 3 December 2023 10:57

Former Formula 1 driver and team principal Christijan Albers has said that Red Bull could be in trouble next season, if Sergio Perez's poor form continues into 2024.

The Mexican driver was only able to win two races in 2023, despite his team providing him with what has been described as the 'most successful car in F1 history.'

Poor mistakes and inconsistent pace led to Perez finishing 290 points behind his supreme team-mate Max Verstappen, who won 19 races on his way to a third consecutive world championship title.

Despite rumours swirling around all season regarding Perez's position at Red Bull, it's looking highly likely that the Mexican will see out his contract, which runs until the end of 2024.

Max Verstappen cruised to his third consecutive world championship title in 2023

Despite winning two of the first four races of the season, Sergio Perez finished 290 points behind his team-mate in 2023

Christijan Albers was team principal and CEO of the Caterham team back in 2014

Red Bull shooting themselves in the foot

Albers, who raced with Minardi, Midland and Spyker during a three-season stint in the sport before taking the role of CEO and team principal with the Caterham team, has said that this could potentially hamper Red Bull, if they find themselves in a championship battle.

“It was going well for Perez at the beginning of the season, when the difference was still about five or six-tenths to Max. Then we saw him just fade away,” the former F1 driver told De Telegraaf’s F1 podcast.

“If Red Bull builds a car that is that good and then you have Perez, it becomes a problem for the team.

“Red Bull might find themselves in a tight spot if they don’t balance their driver equation.

"[If Red Bull’s rivals] build a car that is capable of racing them then they’d have to put all their cards on Max, and that may not be good for the team.”

READ MORE: Former boss reveals he would 'IMMEDIATELY' replace Perez with F1 rookie