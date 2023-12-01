Williams reveal one condition holding up Sargeant F1 contract decision

Matthew Hobkinson

Williams team principal James Vowles has revealed that they want to comb through the full season's worth of data one more time before confirming Logan Sargeant's contract for 2024.

The second seat at Williams, driving alongside Alex Albon, is the only one that is yet to be locked in for next year.

Sargeant has endured a difficult season at Williams in his rookie year, with some questioning whether he should be handed a place on the grid for 2024.

The 22-year-old did pick up his first point in the sport during the race in Austin back in October, yet Sargeant did have the double disqualification of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to partly thank for that.

Although the team have refused to comment either way throughout the season, it does now seem a matter of time before Williams confirm Sargeant's seat for next year.

Vowles: Sargeant contract decision imminent

And despite that perhaps being down to a lack of options available to him, Vowles has revealed that he wants to analyse the data one more time before rubber stamping a decision either way.

"Shortly, within weeks of where we are now," Vowles told the media. "Fundamentally, I wanted to make sure I saw the end of the season and assess all the options.

"I'm someone that was very clear from the beginning. I want to assess this across the season, not across one race, to make sure we make the right decision for this team and for the future of Logan as well.

"I just want to check through a full season of data one more time and look at the progress, look at mistakes, look the outliers, look for growth and just make sure we're on the right track."

