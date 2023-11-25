Mercedes one of three F1 teams to break Abu Dhabi Grand Prix curfew

Shay Rogers

Saturday 25 November 2023 20:15

Mercedes, along with Ferrari and Aston Martin, have breached the F1 circuit curfew by being 'within the confines' of the Abu Dhabi track beyond the designated timeframe set by the FIA.

The F1 circuit curfew is the time during race weekends when teams are prohibited from working on their cars at the track to ensure adequate rest for team personnel.

For this season, F1 team members' working hours during race weekends were reduced.

The allowed curfews during the first (Wednesday) and second (Thursday) restricted periods were halved, going from eight to four and six to three, respectively, with another reduction planned for 2024. The third restricted period on Fridays started an hour earlier.

Ferrari were one of the teams to break the curfew in Abu Dhabi

Mercedes are focused on the fight for second in the constructors' championship

Curfew breakers escape punishment

At the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the curfew runs between 10pm and 11.30am local time - amid what has been a gruelling end to the 2023 season.

On Friday though, Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin all violated the curfew, with team staff still at the Yas Marina Circuit after 10pm.

Modifications are permitted after the designated curfew time for two races each season, and this appears to have been utilised by Mercedes and Ferrari as they face a crucial grand prix in the fight for second place in the constructors' championship.

As this is only the second occasion all three teams have violated the curfew, they do not face any penalties.

