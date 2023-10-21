F1 Sprint Today: United States Grand Prix 2023 updated start times, schedule and TV
After the drama of Friday's qualifying session to set the grid for Sunday's main race, we are going to do it all again on Saturday for the self-contained sprint day.
The 20 Drivers will take to the track for the Sprint Shootout, which will set the grid for the evening's sprint race – 100km of racing around the Circuit of the Americas.
Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton will be looking to rein in Red Bull driver Sergio Perez in the drivers' standings. The Mexican currently boasts a 30-point lead over the seven-time world champion.
Max Verstappen needs to finish sixth or higher in the sprint race to confirm his third world title in as many years, as he looks to make it successive weekends of celebration for Red Bull.
Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's Sprint festivities in the Lone Star State.
Sprint Shootout - Saturday, October 20, 2023
We get underway around Saturday midday local time in Austin, Texas for the Sprint Shootout ahead of 100km of racing in the sprint itself.
Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time: 12:30pm Saturday
UK time (BST): 6:30pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 7:30pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 1:30pm Saturday
United States (Central Time): 12:30pm Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 10:30am Saturday
South Africa: 7:30pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 4:30am Sunday
Sprint race - Saturday, October 20, 2023
Local time: 5:00pm Saturday
UK time (BST): 11:00pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 12:00am Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 6:00pm Saturday
United States (Central Time): 5:00pm Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 3:00pm Saturday
South Africa: 12:00am Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 9:00am Sunday
How to watch F1 sprint race and shoot-out live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Qatar, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
