Dan Ripley

Sunday 17 September 2023 07:27

F1 is braced for a new winner in 2023 after Red Bull suffered a qualifying disaster ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Red Bull have won all 14 races this season, with Max Verstappen taking the last 10 as he storms towards a third world championship.

But the Dutchman and his team-mate Sergio Perez were victims of shock exits in Q2 on Saturday and will now start outside of the top 10, limiting their hopes of a win.

Instead, Carlos Sainz will start from pole ahead of George Russell and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in a bid to end Red Bull's domination of 2023.

What time does the F1 Singapore Grand Prix start today?

Here is the start time for Singapore today (Sunday), wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Marina Bay): 8pm Sunday

UK (BST): 1pm Sunday

Central Europe (CET): 2pm Sunday

US (Eastern Standard Time): 8am Sunday

US (Central Standard Time): 7am Sunday

US (Pacific Standard Time): 5am Sunday

South Africa: 2pm Sunday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 10pm Sunday

How to watch the race on TV or live stream

These are the broadcasters with rights for today’s big F1 race in Singapore. Check your local listings for times and more detailed information:

UK: Sky Sports F1

US: ESPN

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport

Spain: DAZN F1

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports, Mediacorp Channel 5

