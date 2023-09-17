F1 Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2023 start time & TV
F1 News
F1 Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2023 start time & TV
F1 is braced for a new winner in 2023 after Red Bull suffered a qualifying disaster ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.
Red Bull have won all 14 races this season, with Max Verstappen taking the last 10 as he storms towards a third world championship.
But the Dutchman and his team-mate Sergio Perez were victims of shock exits in Q2 on Saturday and will now start outside of the top 10, limiting their hopes of a win.
Instead, Carlos Sainz will start from pole ahead of George Russell and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in a bid to end Red Bull's domination of 2023.
READ MORE: F1 On TV: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 Commentators
What time does the F1 Singapore Grand Prix start today?
Here is the start time for Singapore today (Sunday), wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Marina Bay): 8pm Sunday
UK (BST): 1pm Sunday
Central Europe (CET): 2pm Sunday
US (Eastern Standard Time): 8am Sunday
US (Central Standard Time): 7am Sunday
US (Pacific Standard Time): 5am Sunday
South Africa: 2pm Sunday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 10pm Sunday
How to watch the race on TV or live stream
These are the broadcasters with rights for today’s big F1 race in Singapore. Check your local listings for times and more detailed information:
UK: Sky Sports F1
US: ESPN
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Germany: Sky Sport F1
France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport
Spain: DAZN F1
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports, Mediacorp Channel 5
READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?