Ferrari and Mercedes share FRONT ROW for Singapore Grand Prix after Verstappen's qualifying NIGHTMARE

Saturday 16 September 2023 16:34 - Updated: 16:37

Carlos Sainz claimed pole during qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix, after both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez failed to make the top 10 in a chaotic hour of racing at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Sainz topped the timesheets with a lap-time of 1:30.984s, to start from P1 on the grid on Sunday ahead of George Russell and Charles Leclerc in second and third respectively.

Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton rounded off the top five in fourth and fifth, with Kevin Magnussen putting in a superb performance in his Haas to secure sixth.

Fernando Alonso will start Sunday's race in seventh, while Esteban Ocon, Nico Hulkenberg and Liam Lawson filled up the remaining places inside the top 10.

Yet the main storyline from qualifying in Singapore burst into life in Q2, where neither Verstappen nor Perez were able to progress into the final shoot-out for pole.

Stroll crash causes red flag

Lance Stroll thankfully walked away from his horrendous crash during Q1

Under the lights in Singapore, Yuki Tsunoda stunned the crowd with a sensational lap to put himself top of the timesheets in Q1.

Yet a huge collision into the barriers from Stroll in the final corner caused a red flag to be waved in the dying moments of Q1, a moment that overshadowed the rest of the session's running.

Thankfully the Aston Martin driver confirmed he was okay, after he clipped the kerbs and was on the wrong end of a nasty shunt into the wall before spinning back onto the track.

The subsequent red flag sealed the fate of those in the bottom five, including Oscar Piastri, who was following behind Stroll before his lap was aborted.

Impeding carnage

There was further controversy in Q1, this time involving Verstappen, with the Dutchman set to be investigated after the session for impeding in the pit-lane.

The Red Bull driver was seen sat at the end of the pit straight for quite some time, not moving despite a green light being displayed.

And the two-time world champion was not the only one accused of impeding, with 'several cars' also being investigated for the same offence, but this time taking place between Turns 16 to 19.

A huge build-up of cars in the final sector caused Verstappen to take to team radio to state: "Mate, there are so many f***ing cars!"

And to round it all off, Logan Sargeant will also be investigated after the session for impeding Stroll in the middle of Q1, prior to his crash.

Red Bull lose their wings

It was a disastrous qualifying for Red Bull at the Marina Bay track

After a delay of nearly half-an-hour while the marshals cleared the debris, moved Stroll's car away and repaired the barriers, we were ready to get underway once again for Q2.

Yet the session got off to a nightmare start for Verstappen yet again, after he was noted for impeding Tsunoda on the way into Turn Four in what looks to be a slam dunk three-place grid penalty.

But that was not the end of things for Red Bull, as Sergio Perez spun on his final attempt to get out of the bottom five, while Verstappen could only record a 10th fastest time – allowing F1 rookie Liam Lawson to swoop in and eliminate the runaway leader in Q2.

An expletive-filled rant came from Perez, who was seething at the performance of his car in qualifying.

The truth is that neither Red Bull looked comfortable during qualifying, with Verstappen even joking earlier that if he was competing in drifting, he 'might win the race'.

With penalties looming over Verstappen's head on top of his provisional P11 start for Sunday's race, the 25-year-old has it all to do when the lights go out at the Marina Bay circuit.

F1 Qualifying Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2023

1. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 1:30.984sec

2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.072s

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.079s

4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.286s

5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.501s

6. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.591s

7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.631s

8. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.689s

9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.824s

10. Liam Lawson [AlphaTauri] - +1.284s

ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

13. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

14. Alex Albon [Williams]

15. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri]

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo]

17. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

18. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

19. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo]

20. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

