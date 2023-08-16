Motorsport icon reveals SWITCHING preference between Alonso and Hamilton

Luis Raya

Wednesday 16 August 2023 10:57

Marta Garcia has expressed the influence that both Hamilton and Alonso have had on her as a driver and individual, revealing whom she sides with between the two.

It's well-known that Fernando Alonso is a national hero in Spain. The 42-year-old Asturian has been the most prominent figure in popularising Formula 1 in his country through his successes.

Even though Alonso is the star driver in his nation, there are also those who prefer other drivers, as seen in the case of Marta Garcia, who is on track to win the inaugural F1 Academy season. In an interview with Marca, the young Spanish driver revealed why she prefers Hamilton.

Off the track, Hamilton is one of the drivers who has fought the most for equality in motorsport

"Oops. Well, no. I'm not going to lie either. When I was a kid, I did favor Alonso, because, in the end, he was the Spanish driver who was winning.

"As I grew older and became more immersed in the world of motorsport, I really liked and still do like Lewis (Hamilton) a lot. Both on and off the track. I feel he has influenced me in pursuing my goals. I identify with him more. He's been my reference in recent years," said Garcia, referring to the influence Hamilton has had in making Formula 1 a more inclusive sport. The 23-year-old driver dreams of reaching Formula 1 someday and racing against the world's best drivers.

Garcia, in pursuit of winning the F1 Academy

The year 2023 marked the inaugural season of the F1 Academy, a competition exclusively composed of women, spanning seven rounds held in Europe and the United States from April to October.

With only the event in Austin left, coinciding with the US Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend, Garcia leads the championship by 48 points ahead of the second-place contender. She aims to clinch the title as the first-ever winner of this new series.

The Spanish driver's ultimate goal is to eventually ascend to higher categories, setting her sights on Formula 1, and witness a woman competing in the pinnacle category someday.

"There are still a few years to go. A step has been taken with the F1 Academy, but the FIA also has work to do. The seat in their cars is designed for a man, so it's harder for us girls to reach the pedals. I believe the intention for our presence is growing, but I don't think we'll see a woman in Formula 1 for another seven or eight years. Hopefully, it could be less," Garcia responded when asked how much time remains until we see a woman in F1.

