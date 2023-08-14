Leclerc reveals follow-up to SURPRISE early-season release

Dan Davis

Ferrari superstar Charles Leclerc has laid bare his deep passion for music and playing the piano, with his latest original composition even airing on the radio.

The popular driver bought a piano during the Covid-19 pandemic, and quickly began to learn how to play to relax in his spare time.

The demanding, high-octane world of Formula 1 is a stark contrast to the tranquillity offered by tickling the ivories, but Leclerc says he has struck a balance.

"The best way I found to slow down and disconnect from the racing world was music," Leclerc told Classic FM.

"I fell in love with this instrument straight away," he then added. "I took a few lessons at the beginning to try and learn how to read music, which I did.

"But very quickly, I wanted to do my own songs - and that's how I started."

From the Grand Prix to the keyboard, Formula 1 star @Charles_Leclerc's new piano piece 'MIA23' features in Calm Classics this evening. 🏎️ 🎹



Join @KlassMyleene from 10pm on Classic FM to hear it, as part of her relaxing Saturday evening selection. pic.twitter.com/kDKtXnG9Mr — Classic FM (@ClassicFM) August 5, 2023

Leclerc's work

As of this month, Leclerc has released recordings of two of his original pieces.

The first, entitled "AUS23 (1:1)", was released in April and written around the time of the Melbourne Grand Prix. It features broken chords over synthesised strings.

Leclerc's second song, meanwhile, was inspired by the Miami Grand Prix and named "MIA23 (1:2)" - with the racer making clever use of chords.

Classic FM presenter Myleene Klass showcased Leclerc's most recent track last weekend, and the artist himself shared the milestone on his Instagram story.

